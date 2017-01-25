Wednesday, 25 January 2017

McDonald’s raises revenues in ČR to CZK 4.6bn

25 January 2017

Fastfood restaurant chain McDonald’s generated revenues totalling almost CZK 4.6bn in the Czech Republic in 2016, up CZK 200m on 2015. According to the company, the results were driven by new generation restaurants and the McCafé concept, as well as demand for breakfast menus made from eggs from Czech farms. The chain used totally 4.5 million eggs, up a third on 2015. The share of Czech raw materials in its portfolio totals ca. 30%. In 2017 McDonald’s wants to rebuild all Czech restaurants into the new concept, except for a handful that cannot be reconstructed for various reasons. The firm also plans to raise the no. of franchisees.

