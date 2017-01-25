Police qualify attack on Czech tennis player Kvitová as blackmail
Prostejov, South Moravia, Jan 24 (CTK) - The police investigate the assault on Czech twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova in her flat in Prostejov last December as a particularly serious crime of blackmail, Frantisek Korinek, spokesman for the Prostejov police, told CTK yesterday.
He said the police established the qualification of the crime these days.
The perpetrator, whom the police have not yet ascertained, faces five to 12 years in prison if found guilty.
He damaged the tendons of all five fingers and two nerves of Kvitova's left playing hand with a knife. Doctors stitched them in a four-hour operation in a specialised clinic in Vysoke nad Jizerou, north Bohemia. Recovery will take several months.
Korinek said the case has been taken over by regional detectives given the legal qualificaiton and that the successful solution to the case and the detention of the perpetrator is their priority.
The perpetrator has not been identified and caught as yet even after the Prostejov tennis club promised a 100,000 crown reward.
Kvitova, the world's No. 2 in 2011, who finished as No. 11 last year, won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. She also won the FedCup tournament five times.
($1=25.220 crowns)
ms/sr/pv
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.29
USD 1 = CZK 25.14
PX
930.13 +0.36%
DAX 11594.94 +0.43%
N100 931.45 %
DOW 19912.71 +0.57%
NASDAQ 5600.96 +0.86%
What's up Prague - WUPP#6
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #6 (23.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.