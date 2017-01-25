Security council dealing with national defence strategy
Prague, Jan 24 (CTK) - The National Security Council (BRS) discussed the Czech Republic's updated defence strategy, bird flu in the Czech Republic and the regulation of drones and their use by the police at its first meeting this year yesterday, the Government Office has said in a press release.
The defence strategy is the basic strategic document outlining the government's approach to national defence.
In recent days, Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO) said it should be updated.
He argued saying the current strategy was from 2012. "The updating is to reflect the current situation and to enhance the transparency of the fulfilment of the defined objectives," the Government Office said.
The BRS also started dealing with a report on the drones. It is focused on their regulation and defence against their abuse.
It evaluates the use of drones by the police and cites the security risks associated with their widespread use.
The BRS also discussed the information on increased security at Czech international airports and a report on the state of teaching security topics at schools.
The Interior Ministry provided information on the opening of the Centre Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats.
The BRS is a permanent working office of the government that coordinates national security topics. Along with the prime minister, it is comprised of both deputy prime ministers, the defence, interior, foreign, health, agriculture, transport, industry and trade, and environment ministers.
The head of the Government Office, chairman of the Administration of State Material Reserves and the CNB central bank governor are also its permanent participants.
