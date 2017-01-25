Zeman resolutely backs nuclear energy
Plzen, West Bohemia, Jan 24 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman would welcome it if the decision on the construction of a ew energy capacity in Czech nuclear plants were made as soon as possible and if Czech companies took part in it as much as possible, Jan Stolar, spokesman for the Skoda JS company, said yesterday.
Zeman visited the firm during his tour of the Plzen Region.
"At the meeting, he mainly backed nuclear energy. He said there is an important new nuclear source in the Czech Republic," the chairman of the Skoda JS board, Josef Perlik, said.
When meeting the company staff, Zeman repeated his view that alternative sources were no future of the energy industry.
The national nuclear energy development plan in the Czech Republic suggests the construction of one nuclear reactor in Dukovany, south Moravia, and one in Temelin, south Bohemia, along with the option of expanding to two reactors in both.
The government nuclear energy committee has not agreed on the form of financing the new nuclear reactor in the Czech Republic.
Skoda JS financial manager Jan Kleisner said Zeman had promised to support the development of nuclear energy and industry.
"We also discussed the activities stimulating export which are crucial for any firm now," Perlik said.
Skoda JS company has a chance of taking part in the completion of a nuclear plant in Jordan and to deliver services and works for the Iranian nuclear plant Bushehr, he added.
Much will depend on the volume of the bid, Perlik said.
Nuclear-free Austria is opposed to nuclear plants in the neighbouring Czech Republic.
At the close of Zeman's visit, Perlik gave him a model of the pressure vessel of the VVER 1000 reactor Skoda JS constructed for Temelin, in the scale of 1:48.
With its 1,100 employees, Skoda JS is a major engineering company. Exports account for 60 percent of its annual sales.
