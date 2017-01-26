European Figure Skating Championship in ČR results
Ostrava, North Moravia, Jan 25 (CTK) - Results of women and pairs' short programme at European Figure Skating Championship yesterday:
Women:
1. Medvedeva 78.92, 2. Pogorila (both Russia) 74.39, 3. Kostner (Italy) 72.40, 4. Sotskova (Russia) 72.17, 5. Lecavelier (France) 63.81, 6. Toth (Hungary) 61.49.
Pairs:
1. Tarasova, Morozov (Russia) 80.82, 2. James, Cipres (France) 74.18, 3. Savchenko, Massot (Germany) 73.76, 4. Stolbova, Klimov 73.70, 5. Zabijak, Enbert (all Russia) 72.38, 6. Marchei, Hotarek (Italy) 66.53, 7. Duskova, Bidar (Czech Republic) 65.90.
