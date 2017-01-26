Thursday, 26 January 2017

European Figure Skating Championship in ČR results

ČTK |
26 January 2017

Ostrava, North Moravia, Jan 25 (CTK) - Results of women and pairs' short programme at European Figure Skating Championship yesterday:
Women:
1. Medvedeva 78.92, 2. Pogorila (both Russia) 74.39, 3. Kostner (Italy) 72.40, 4. Sotskova (Russia) 72.17, 5. Lecavelier (France) 63.81, 6. Toth (Hungary) 61.49.
Pairs:
1. Tarasova, Morozov (Russia) 80.82, 2. James, Cipres (France) 74.18, 3. Savchenko, Massot (Germany) 73.76, 4. Stolbova, Klimov 73.70, 5. Zabijak, Enbert (all Russia) 72.38, 6. Marchei, Hotarek (Italy) 66.53, 7. Duskova, Bidar (Czech Republic) 65.90.

