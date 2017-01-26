Thursday, 26 January 2017

J. Vávra: BERNARD brewery is considering investing CZK 300m

26 January 2017

owner Josef Vávra has stated in an interview for CIANEWS. The brewery’s production exceeded 315,000 hl in 2016, up 4% y/y. Beer sales in Slovakia grew 6% to 39,000 hl. According to Mr. Vávra, the key is to maintain the best beer quality in the long run. 40% of the production is sold in bottles, 60% in kegs. New export markets include e.g. South America. In December 2016, Bernard started exporting beer to the US.

