Thursday, 26 January 2017

MTG sells 50% at FTV Prima Holding to Denemo Media

CIA News |
26 January 2017

Swedish media group MTG has sold its 50% shareholding in FTV Prima Holding to Denemo Media. The transaction values the Czech television group at EUR 237.4m. Denemo Media is a Czech joint venture, with 75% owned by Denemo Invest, controlled by entrepreneur Vladimír Komár via Alphaduct. The remaining 25% of Denomo Media are owned by GES MEDIA ASSET, a part of the GES GROUP, the current owner of the other 50% stake in FTV Prima Holding. The contract is subject to regulatory approval that is expected to be issued in Q1 2017, according to MTG.

Source: www.cianews.cz