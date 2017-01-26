MTG sells 50% at FTV Prima Holding to Denemo Media
Swedish media group MTG has sold its 50% shareholding in FTV Prima Holding to Denemo Media. The transaction values the Czech television group at EUR 237.4m. Denemo Media is a Czech joint venture, with 75% owned by Denemo Invest, controlled by entrepreneur Vladimír Komár via Alphaduct. The remaining 25% of Denomo Media are owned by GES MEDIA ASSET, a part of the GES GROUP, the current owner of the other 50% stake in FTV Prima Holding. The contract is subject to regulatory approval that is expected to be issued in Q1 2017, according to MTG.
Source: www.cianews.cz
