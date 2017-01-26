PM to debate Czech approach to Brexit with parties' heads
Prague, Jan 25 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) has convoked a meeting of parliamentary parties' chairmen for the second half of February to seek consensus on the Czech approach to the Brexit negotiations, he wrote on Twitter yesterday.
London plans to launch the Brexit procedure of Britain's departure from the EU by the end of March.
In reaction to the June 2016 British vote to leave the EU, the Czech right-wing opposition parties' chairmen, Petr Fiala (Civic Democrats, ODS) and Miroslav Kalousek (TOP 09) called for Czech parties to formulate a joint position on Brexit.
Sobotka tweeted that he wants to seek consensus across the political spectrum.
"Within the Brexit negotiations, the government will be defending the rights of our citizens and the interests of our companies," he wrote.
Apart from the ODS, TOP 09 and Sobotka's CSSD, the parties in the Chamber of Deputies are the government ANO movement and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), the opposition Communists (KSCM) and another two minor opposition groupings, Dawn and Freedom-Direct Democracy.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said last week London will seek a hard Brexit. It wants neither a partial nor associated EU membership, it will withdraw from the common market and other EU structures including judiciary, she said.
