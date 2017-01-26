Thursday, 26 January 2017

PRF: 3.2 million m2 of office space in Prague

CIA News |
26 January 2017

The total size of state-of-the-art office premises in Prague totalled 3.2 million m2 as of the end of Q4 2016. Top quality AAA office building accounted for 17% of the total area. One office building was completed in Prague in Q4 2016 – the 7,500 m2 South Point building. Developers completed totally 33,400 m2 of office space in the quarter-year. There are currently ca. 330,300 m2 of office premises in the pipeline with completion scheduled for 2017 and 2018. This stems from the data from the Prague Research Forum (PRF), formed by CBRE, Colliers International, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL and Knight Frank.

Source: www.cianews.cz