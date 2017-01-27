Friday, 27 January 2017

Cobra team prevents tax fraud of 7.6 billion in three years

27 January 2017

Jiloviste, Central Bohemia, Jan 26 (CTK) - The Czech special team fighting serious financial crime, Kobra (Cobra), has prevented tax evasion of 7.66 billion crowns in total since its establishment in mid-2014, Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) said within a press conference of the Customs Directorate yesterday.
Last year, the team prevented tax evasion of approximately 3.4 billion crowns, he said.
Slovakia has a similar team, which is comprised of experts from the police and the financial and customs authorities.
In Slovakia, such a team has been working since 2012. The Czechs copied the Slovak model.
Apart from the "tax Cobra", there is a Kobra team fighting illegal gambling businesses.
($1=25.144 crowns)

