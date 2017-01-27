Cobra team prevents tax fraud of 7.6 billion in three years
Jiloviste, Central Bohemia, Jan 26 (CTK) - The Czech special team fighting serious financial crime, Kobra (Cobra), has prevented tax evasion of 7.66 billion crowns in total since its establishment in mid-2014, Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) said within a press conference of the Customs Directorate yesterday.
Last year, the team prevented tax evasion of approximately 3.4 billion crowns, he said.
Slovakia has a similar team, which is comprised of experts from the police and the financial and customs authorities.
In Slovakia, such a team has been working since 2012. The Czechs copied the Slovak model.
Apart from the "tax Cobra", there is a Kobra team fighting illegal gambling businesses.
($1=25.144 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.73
USD 1 = CZK 25.25
PX
938.08 -0.01%
DAX 11848.63 +0.36%
N100 937.45 %
DOW 20100.91 +0.16%
NASDAQ 5655.18 -0.02%
What's up Prague - WUPP#6
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #6 (23.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.