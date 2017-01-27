FinMin Babiš to settle relation to Agrofert in February
Jiloviste, Central Bohemia, Jan 26 (CTK) - Czech Deputy PM and Finance Minister Andrej Babis plans to settle his relation to the Agrofert Holding in early February, he told CTK while meeting customs officers in Jiloviste yesterday, adding that the new law that forces him to give up Agrofert is anti-constitutional.
"After taking the step, I will naturally announce it to the public. I expect it to happen at the beginning of February," Babis said when asked whether he will transfer Agrofert, a giant food, chemical and media group, to a trust fund as he heralded previously.
Commenting on the new law on the conflict of interest, which strips companies controlled by ministers of access to public procurement, subsidies and incentives, Babis said this an anti-constitutional piece of legislation that denies him the right to own property.
He said the law was prepared by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) and rightist opposition TOP 09 leader Miroslav Kalousek with the aim to oust him from politics.
Another provision of the law dubbed "Lex Babis" bans ministers from owning radio and television broadcasters and issuing periodical press. It will apply to members of the next governments only.
The Agrofert Holding includes the Mafra publisher, which issues two national daily newspapers, and also the Impuls Radio and Ocko music TV.
Agrofert is the country's biggest group in the sectors of agriculture and food procession, and number two in the sectors of forest management and media.
It employs more than 34,000 people. Its unconsolidated sales reached 214 billion crowns last year.
($1=25.144 crowns)
