LN: Police deal with video compromising Forejt
Prague, Jan 26 (CTK) - The Czech police have been dealing with a compromising video, due to which Jindrich Forejt had to leave the post of Presidential Office protocol head in December and give up his dream to become ambassador to the Vatican, daily Lidove noviny (LN) writes yesterday.
Forejt, who headed the protocol department from 2004, officially resigned for health and personal reasons. The authenticity of the video recording, which allegedly shows him sniffing white powder and in intimate situations, has not been verified.
At the end of last year, the National Anti-Drug Centre ordered that a Prague district state attorney's office deal with the video, the paper writes.
"We assessed the information we had on this and subsequently we handed the case to the office under the competence of which it falls," the Centre's director Jakub Frydrych told LN.
The state attorney supervising the case gave the police two months to investigate it, however, the deadline can be postponed if needed, the paper writes.
The authors of the video are two men who are well-known to the Prague criminal police: Bohous Horacek, who made the video at a drug party, and Miroslav Remes, who tried to sell it to reporters from Czech media, LN writes.
It says that both Horacek and Remes may end up in prison.
Remes claimed that the video was made to take revenge on Forejt who allegedly owed money for drugs and male prostitutes. Horacek is said to have supplied drugs to Forejt.
It has not been proved yet whether the video was used to blackmail Forejt.
Remes started offering the video to editors of Czech media last October, demanding 35,000 crowns for it. He was seeking a buyer for some time, gradually lowering the price. Finally, the video was released by an online server.
After his departure from the Presidential Office, Forejt is said to have returned his security clearance to access Secret information. All Czech ambassadors have security clearances. According to diplomatic sources, Forejt has lost the chance to represent the Czech Republic in the Vatican, LN writes.
($1=25.144 crowns)
