PwC: 82% of firms anticipate higher revenues

27 January 2017

Ca. 82% of general directors of Czech companies estimate that their firms’ revenues will grow in 2017. The firms see biggest growth opportunities in new product and/or service development (27% of respondents). 30% of Czech firms use digital technologies for production and/or service provision. For 40% of additional companies, implementation of digital technologies is a priority. Company directors see strategic opportunities in growth on domestic market (26%) and existing foreign market (19%). This stems from a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers ČR (PwC). PwC’s managing partner in the Czech Republic, Jiří Moser, has added that almost 60% of respondents are use the current economic environment to invest into changes, while further 15% are creating financial reserves.

