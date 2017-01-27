Synthesia plans revenues exceeding CZK 4bn for 2017
Synthesia plans to generate revenues exceeding CZK 4bn in 2017. The fiscal result is estimated at over CZK 400m, general director Josef Liška has told company magazine Synthesia. Mr. Liška has added that he expects less favourable prices of raw materials than in 2016 and higher costs, driven primarily by higher wages. He argues that Czech National Bank’s decision to exit the currency intervention regime may cause the firm a loss of several tens of millions of korunas.
Source: www.cianews.cz
