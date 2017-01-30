CZC.cz saw 13% increase to CZK 3.2bn in revenues
According to preliminary results computer and electronics retailer CZC.cz saw a 13% y/y increase to CZK 3.2bn in revenues in 2016. It is planning an increase of 15 % for 2017. This was stated for ČIANEWS by marketing director Michal Gabriel, who added that this year CZC.cz will invest into accelerating transport, expanding and improving the quality of its branch network and into services for customers. According to M. Gabriel there is great potential in the area of technological gadgets and equipment for players.
