Monday, 30 January 2017

NUVIA has won contract worth more than CZK 300m in Sweden

CIA News |
30 January 2017

Czech company NUVIA has won the tender for the delivery of several technological solutions for an international project for the construction of a multidisciplinary research center in Swedish Lund worth more than CZK 300m. The deliverables will be technologies for primary and secondary water cooling and complete air conditioning for building Target Station. The official partner representing the Czech Republic is the Nuclear Physics Institute attached to the Czech Academy of Sciences.