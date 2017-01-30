NUVIA has won contract worth more than CZK 300m in Sweden
Czech company NUVIA has won the tender for the delivery of several technological solutions for an international project for the construction of a multidisciplinary research center in Swedish Lund worth more than CZK 300m. The deliverables will be technologies for primary and secondary water cooling and complete air conditioning for building Target Station. The official partner representing the Czech Republic is the Nuclear Physics Institute attached to the Czech Academy of Sciences.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.72
USD 1 = CZK 25.30
PX
936.89 -0.13%
DAX 11814.27 -0.29%
N100 934.12 %
DOW 20093.78 -0.04%
NASDAQ 5660.78 +0.10%
What's up Prague - WUPP#7
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #7 (30.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.