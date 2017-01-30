State interested in power plant for which ČEB lent CZK 11.7bn
The Czech Ministry of Finance (MF) has prepared a plan for the takeover of the project of power plant Adularya in Turkey, which was financed by the Czech Export Bank (ČEB) with CZK 11.7bn. Ministry spokeswoman Kateřina Vaidišová told ČIANEWS that the assets of the incomplete power plant should be taken over in exchange for a ČEB claim on the Turkish debtor worth the nominal value of the outstanding loan. She said that Czech pro-export institutions will not incur any primary loss during the capitalization of the Turkish debt. She added that the technical solution for the scenario negotiated will be looked at by ČEB bodies. They have been called on by Finance Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) to do so.
