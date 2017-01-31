Minister: Czech intelligence prevents two terrorist attacks
Prague, Jan 30 (CTK) - The Czech military intelligence prevented two terrorist attacks targeting a country eastwards of the Czech Republic in the past two months, Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky has told the Info.cz news server without specifying the country concerned.
He only said it is situated east of Slovakia, the Czech Republic's eastern neighbour.
"The Military Intelligence Service (VZ) detected two [impending] terrorist attacks outside our country, far eastwards of it. It probably prevented another massacre similar to those of which we hear in the world news now and then," Stropnicky (ANO) said.
The server gives no more information about the case.
The VZ releases its annual report every autumn, in which it mainly assesses the risk of terrorist attacks in the Czech Republic.
In its latest report, it said it had no information about a terrorist attack threatening the Czech Republic, the server writes.
In the past, the VZ said the risk is faced by Czech soldiers on foreign missions in south Asia, the Middle East and north Africa.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.80
USD 1 = CZK 25.42
PX
930.82 -0.65%
DAX 11681.89 -1.12%
N100 923.62 %
DOW 19971.13 -0.61%
NASDAQ 5613.71 -0.83%
What's up Prague - WUPP#7
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #7 (30.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.