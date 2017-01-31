New party focused on education to run in general election
Prague, Jan 30 (CTK) - A new Czech political party focused on the school sector, "5% for Education," which will hold its constituent meeting in Prague tonight, intends to run in the October election to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, its founder Krystof Kozak has told CTK.
The party wants to primarily win the votes of teachers and students and make the education sector a priority for the state.
The party was initiated by Krystof Kozak, head of the Department of North American Studies at the Institute of International Studies of the Social Sciences Faculty of Charles University in Prague, and Bob Kartous, one of the publishers of the Britske listy (British Papers) server.
The party will collect 1000 signatures necessary for its registration, Kozak said.
In its programme, 5% for Education is striving for the implementation of modern teaching methods in the education system and the improvement in the education of future teachers.
It would also like to push through a significant rise in school employees' salaries and motivate young talented people to choose the teacher's profession.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.80
USD 1 = CZK 25.42
PX
930.82 -0.65%
DAX 11681.89 -1.12%
N100 923.62 %
DOW 19971.13 -0.61%
NASDAQ 5613.71 -0.83%
What's up Prague - WUPP#7
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #7 (30.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.