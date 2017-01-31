PM Sobotka: USA has right to stop refugees, must observe treaties
Prague, Jan 30 (CTK) - The United States has the right to restrict the movement of persons, but it must observe international treaties, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday in reaction to President Donald Trump's decision to suspend the U.S. refugee acceptance program.
If the step is taken in the interest of the country's security, the USA has the right to take it. However, Trump should consult U.S. allies on similar steps to avoid chaos, Sobotka said.
It is apparent that the United States did not consult the step in advance since the European Commission is analysing whether it can have impact on EU citizens with dual citizenship, he said.
He said partners and allies should know of such step in advance to be get prepared for them.
On Friday, Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the USA and barred travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. Immigration officers at the U.S. border first heard of the change on Saturday morning.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel sharply criticised Trump's step on Sunday. Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski supported Trump and said no country is obliged to accept migrants.
