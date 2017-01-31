Prague to support cooperation with North Africa at EU summit
Prague, Jan 30 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka will support the fight against people smugglers and the strengthening of cooperation with North African countries, mainly Libya, at the EU's informal February summit in Malta, according to the mandate that the government approved on Monday.
The leaders of the EU 27 will also discuss the future of the European Union at their meeting in Valletta.
"The Czech Republic fully supports the deepening of cooperation with the countries on the North African coast. Mainly particular activities in Libya are of key importance," the Government Office writes in its press release.
The EU countries' heads of state and government will mainly debate the measures to limit the outflow of illegal migrants heading for Europe across the Mediterranean Sea.
Apart from migration, the EU's political leaders will deal with the preparation of the March summit in Rome to be held on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the EU constituent treaties.
"The preparation of the declaration on the EU future, which is supposed to be adopted at the Rome summit, would start on the basis of a discussion in Valletta," the government's press release says.
Before the Malta summit, Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) will traditionally meet the prime ministers of the Visegrad Four group, comprised of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.
