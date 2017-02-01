Wednesday, 1 February 2017

ČNB: Average rate for loans to companies has increased to 2.54%

CIA News |
1 February 2017

The total interest rate from loans to households has decreased to 4.36 %. This is according to data from the Czech National Bank, which added that the average interest rate from loans to non-financial companies has increased slightly to 2.54 %. In the case of loans with up to one-year maturity, the rate has increased to 2.20 %. In case of 1 to 5-year maturity, the rate has increased to 2.66 % and in the case of loans above 5 years, the rate registered an increase to 2.66 %.