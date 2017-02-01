Court rejects claim of quintuplets' mother to fund's money
Prague, Jan 31 (CTK) - A Prague district court rejected on Tuesday a legal complaint by Alexandra Kinova, mother of the first Czech quintuplets, who claims money in aid of her family from the Twin and Multiple Births Club.
Kinova demanded more than 616,000 crowns from a public fund-raising campaign for the quintuplets, born in 2013.
The court turned down her claim, arguing that the money is in the Prague City Hall's account now.
The verdict can be appealed.
The fund-raising campaign ended on April 17, 2015 at the request of Kinova's defence lawyer Klara Samkova since Kinova terminated cooperation with the club in January after some disputes.
Samkova said on Tuesday the money transfer was a personal revenge by club director Klara Vitkova Rulikova with the aim to prevent Kinova from getting the money.
The purpose of the money collection did not end and this is why it was unlawful not to release the money to Kinova's family, Samkova pointed out.
She called the money transfer to the Prague City Hall "nonsense" that harmed her client.
"They handled the money in an unauthorised way. They deceived all the donors who definitely did not intend to sponsor the budget of the Prague City Hall," Samkova said.
Robin Sedlacek, defence lawyer of the Twin and Multiple Births Club, dismissed the accusation.
There was no malicious intent aimed at Kinova in the transfer of the money, Sedlacek said.
He demanded that the court turn down the claim to the money that the club did not have as it was in Prague's account.
He at the same time said the club had transferred the sum on the basis of an authorised order issued by the City Hall.
Since the money is not in the club's account, the court could not order its payment, judge Zdenek Vana justified the verdict, adding that the complaint was unsubstantiated.
The quintuplets, four boys and a girl, were born by Caesarean section in the Prague-Podoli maternity hospital on June 2, 2013.
The chance of naturally conceived quintuplets is one in 48 million pregnancies. Some 800 quintuplets live in the world, more than 130 of whom were conceived spontaneously.
