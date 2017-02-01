D. Klein: AFI Europe building AFI Vokovice for CZK 700m
AFI EUROPE Czech Republic is building the office project AFI Vokovice in Prague 6 – Veleslavín reaching CZK 700m and totalling 14,000 square metres, which aims at LEED Platinum. Completion is planned for August 2018. Its general manager Doron Klein said this in an interview for ÈIANEWS, adding that in Prague 9 – Vysoèany, the developer has a building permit for the first office building of the project AFI City with 20,000 square metres of gross leasable area on 19 storeys and net leasable premises of 15,000 square metres. AFI City represents construction on an area of 150,000 square metres and in addition to 90,000 square metres it includes 20,000 square metres for housing and premises for retail and services.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.38
USD 1 = CZK 25.12
PX
932.46 +0.18%
DAX 11535.31 -1.25%
N100 916.70 %
DOW 19864.09 -0.54%
NASDAQ 5614.79 +0.02%
What's up Prague - WUPP#7
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #7 (30.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.