Hamoudi in Prague: Iraq rejects Trump's immigration decree
Prague, Jan 31 (CTK) - Iraq strongly disagrees with U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ban entry to the USA to the people from seven Muslim countries and to suspend the acceptance of refugees, Iraq parliament deputy chairman Humam Hamoudi, now on a visit to the Czech Republic, said on Tuesday.
Iraq is at the head of the struggle against Islamic State (IS) and against terrorism, fighting for the whole world, he said.
If this is to be the reward, this is unacceptable, Hamoudi said.
Rather, the decision will play into the hands of IS and the regimes that support terrorism, he added.
Hamoudi stressed that on Monday the Iraqi parliament had passed a resolution asking the government to adopt retaliatory measures towards the USA.
He said the Iraqi Foreign Ministry had summoned the U.S. ambassador over the step taken by Trump, making it clear to him that the measure strongly harmed the relations between Baghdad and Washington.
Trump has discontinued the programme for the acceptance of refugees for 120 days.
Until further notice, he banned migrants from Syria entry to the USA and he banned entry to the countries to the people from other countries associated with fears of terrorism, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.
Hamoudi discussed intensification of cooperation in the Czech Republic. After meeting the Chamber of Deputies deputy chairman Jan Bartosek, he appreciated Czech doctors' aid and support of the Czech government for the relief of Iraq.
He called on Czech companies to invest more in Iraq.
Hamoudi also said Iraq would welcome simpler conditions for Iraqis' travelling to the Czech Republic.
