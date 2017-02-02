Aerotech Czech to supply components for Ariane 6 and will build a new hall
Aerotech Czech will supply components for the Ariane 6 spacecraft and will build a new production hall in Klatovy. Executive director and COO Jan Bureš told ÈIANEWS the hall was expected to cost between CZK 100m and CZK 110m and the necessary technologies would cost an additional CZK 100m. He added the supplies were planned for thirty years, which was an estimated lifecycle of spacecraft. The volume of supplies will depend on the number of planned flights (now about eleven flights a year).
