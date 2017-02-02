Friday, 3 February 2017

ARX Equity Partners to acquire Nutricia Deva

ARX Equity Partners and entrepreneur Keith Dilworth will buy Czech company Nutricia Deva, a member of the Danone Group. The company produces fruit infant food and beverages with a total annual capacity of 24,000 tonnes. The transaction also includes an agreement that Nutricia Deva will continue to make complementary food for children under the Danone brand. Keith Dilworth will become new executive director of Nutricia Deva.