Friday, 3 February 2017

EY: Roughly 10% of foreign investors would consider ČR in case of Brexit

CIA News |
2 February 2017

Roughly 14% of foreign investors are planning to move their activities outside of the UK in case of Brexit. One-tenth of the companies would consider the Czech Republic. This information was provided by Ernst & Young (EY). EY head of advisory and risk management in the Czech Republic Jan Fanta said that one of the sectors that could feel the consequences of Brexit in the Czech Republic was the automotive industry. The devaluation of the pound lowers the margins of foreign carmakers on the British market and they have to increase prices. This may have a negative impact on the sales of cars.