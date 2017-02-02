Friday, 3 February 2017

Poll: Babiš still most popular Czech politician

ČTK |
2 February 2017

Prague, Feb 1 (CTK) - Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) is still the most popular politician in the Czech Republic, although his poll ratings decreased by 1 percent to the current 57 percent as against last October, according to a poll conducted by the STEM polling agency in January and released on Wednesday.

The second place went to Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO) with 51 percent and the third to Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) with 42 percent.

The poll was conducted on a sample of 1,048 Czechs over 18 between January 11 and 23.

The poll rating of most government members has improved, most notably that of Stropnicky (by 8 percent).

The more positive evaluation was also given to Regional Development Minister Karla Slechtova (ANO), Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (CSSD) and Labour and Social Affairs Minister Michaela Marksova (CSSD).

The popularity of Christian Democrat (KDU-CSL) leader Pavel Belobradek rose to 34 percent, which has catapulted him from the ninth to the fifth position.

"In general, it can be stated that judging by the results of the January poll, Czech public assesses members of Sobotka's government better now than in October. Immediately after the regional election last autumn, the public was somewhat more critical of them," STEM pollsters said.

Three-fifths of Czechs do not know the new government members, Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik () and Human Rights Minister Jiri Chvojka (both CSSD), the poll found.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.