Friday, 3 February 2017

Czechs trust Obama, Zeman most, Merkel least

ČTK |
2 February 2017

Prague, Feb 1 (CTK) - Czechs consider former U.S. president Barack Obama the most trustworthy politician whom 56 percent of them trust, which is 4 percentage points more than trust in Czech President Milos Zeman, according to a CVVM poll conducted at the end of last year and released on Wednesday.

On the contrary, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the least trustworthy.

Except for Obama and Zeman, no other politicians enjoy trust of an absolute majority of Czechs.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico ended third with 42 percent, followed by the unsuccessful Democrat candidate for U.S. president, Hillary Clinton (34 percent), and Slovak President Andrej Kiska (32 percent).

New U.S. President Donald Trump fared sixth being trusted by 30 percent of the polled.

Merkel became the most negatively assessed politician as 74 percent of respondents mistrust her.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is mistrusted by 64 percent of Czechs.

The CVVM poll was conducted on 1028 people over 15 from November 28 to December 12, 2016.

