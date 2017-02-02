Czechs trust Obama, Zeman most, Merkel least
Prague, Feb 1 (CTK) - Czechs consider former U.S. president Barack Obama the most trustworthy politician whom 56 percent of them trust, which is 4 percentage points more than trust in Czech President Milos Zeman, according to a CVVM poll conducted at the end of last year and released on Wednesday.
On the contrary, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the least trustworthy.
Except for Obama and Zeman, no other politicians enjoy trust of an absolute majority of Czechs.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico ended third with 42 percent, followed by the unsuccessful Democrat candidate for U.S. president, Hillary Clinton (34 percent), and Slovak President Andrej Kiska (32 percent).
New U.S. President Donald Trump fared sixth being trusted by 30 percent of the polled.
Merkel became the most negatively assessed politician as 74 percent of respondents mistrust her.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is mistrusted by 64 percent of Czechs.
The CVVM poll was conducted on 1028 people over 15 from November 28 to December 12, 2016.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.65
USD 1 = CZK 25.07
PX
938.23 +0.62%
DAX 11659.50 +1.08%
N100 923.85 %
DOW 19890.94 +0.14%
NASDAQ 5642.65 +0.50%
What's up Prague - WUPP#7
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #7 (30.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.