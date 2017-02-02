Prague ČSSD supports Sobotka as party chairman
Prague, Feb 1 (CTK) - Delegates of the Prague Social Democrat (CSSD) branch have nominated PM Bohuslav Sobotka for the post of chairman that he would be defending at the party's election congress in March, Prague CSSD spokesman Lukas Henzl told CTK on Wednesday.
They also proposed Interior Minister Milan Chovanec, current first deputy head of the senior government party, for this post in the leadership.
The CSSD's regional conferences except for that of the South Bohemian organisation also nominated Sobotka for chairman.
The South Bohemia and South Moravia branches proposed MP Jeronym Tejc for first deputy chairman.
The Vysocina regional organisation proposed no one for this post, while the other regional branches supported Chovanec.
The influential Prague branch also nominated Petr Dolinek, Lubomir Zaoralek, Michaela Marksova, Lenka Teska Arnostova and Jan Birke for CSSD deputy chairpersons.
The CSSD's Moravia-Silesian organisation is yet to decide on the nominations.
