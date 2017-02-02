Zeman to announce his possible presidential bid on March 9
Prague, Feb 1 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will announce whether he will be defending his post next year during a meeting with his supporters on March 9, marking the 4th anniversary of his inauguration, he told public Czech Television (CT) on Wednesday.
"As usual, about 900 of my supporters will meet at Prague Castle on March 9. It is them who deserve to hear my decision first," Zeman told CT.
The occasion on which he will announce his decision seems to indicate that Zeman plans to run in the direct presidential election in early 2018.
Czech media wrote that his health, primarily diabetes, may be a barrier to his new candidature.
Zeman, 72, said recently his health condition was stable.
Zeman said several months ago already that he would announce his decision in March. On Tuesday, he talked about his possible candidacy with his closest aides, however, none of the participants was willing to comment on the result of the talks.
Zeman was inaugurated on March 8, 2013. His five-year term will expire in March 2018.
It is unclear who will be Zeman's rivals in the election. No other major political figures have announced their presidential bid so far.
