Saturday, 4 February 2017

CNB: Czech economy will grow by 2.8 % this year

CIA News |
3 February 2017

Economic growth of the Czech Republic will reach 2.8 % in the year 2017. The Czech National Bank (CNB) has informed about this within the publication of its macroeconomic prediction, adding that in the year 2018, GDP growth will remain stable at 2.8 %. The prognosis for inflation on the horizon of currency policy expects a year-on-year increase in the index of consumer prices reaching 2.5 % in 1Q 2018 and 2.3 % in 2Q 2018.