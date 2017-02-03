Doosan Škoda Power to deliver turbine to Japan
Doosan Škoda Power will deliver a steam turbine with 70 MW generator to the Samra steamgas power plant in Jordan. The delivery includes also other turbo systems. The order was made by Chinese company SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Corporation, the main project supplier for the power plant’s owner and operator, Samra Electricity Power Company. The completed steam turbine and other components are scheduled to be delivered in mid-2017. The power plant will be launched into commercial operation a year later.
