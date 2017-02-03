This January seventh coldest in Czech Republic since 1961
Prague, Feb 2 (CTK) - This past January has been the 7th coldest since 1961, when overall temperature averages started to be recorded on the territory of the present-day Czech Republic, Petr Dvorak, spokesman for the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU), told CTK on Thursday.
He said that according to the preliminary data, the average temperature in January 2017 was minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.
The previous coldest January was in 2006, when the average temperature dropped to minus 6 degrees Celsius, Dvorak said.
The coldest January in the 56 years of regular measurements was recorded in 1963, when the temperatures reached minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, Dvorak said.
In January 2017, the country was hit by very severe frosts, when temperatures did not rise above zero even during the day.
In the well-known frost hollows in the Sumava and Jizerske mountains, south and north Bohemia, respectively, temperatures dropped to almost minus 30 degrees Celsius in the morning.
Unlike several past years, towns and lower-level places also had frosts and snow in January.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.37
USD 1 = CZK 24.99
PX
940.91 +0.29%
DAX 11627.95 -0.27%
N100 926.32 %
DOW 19884.91 -0.03%
NASDAQ 5636.20 -0.11%
What's up Prague - WUPP#7
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #7 (30.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.