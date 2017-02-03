YIT gains lots for up to 700 apartments in Prague
Developer YIT has announced the acquisition of two new lots in Prague 5 and Prague 9. YIT’s new Aalto Cibulka project in Prague-Košíře will consist of 350-400 low-energy apartments with commercial premises for small stores and services. Phase 1 is scheduled to start in spring 2017. The developer is also readying expansion of the Suomi Hloubětín project, where 200-300 new apartments are planned on newly acquired lots. Building work is scheduled to start in spring 2019.
