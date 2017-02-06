Tuesday, 7 February 2017

ČEPS will get CZK 3bn from EIB to develop grid

CIA News |
6 February 2017

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will give company ČEPS a loan worth CZK 3bn to implement its investment plan. The funds are intended for a total of 25 projects. These include the construction of new substation 420 kV Vítkov, the expansion of substation Přeštice and the reconstruction of encapsulated substation Chodov. The bank always provides a loan for at most 50 % of the investment costs of a project. The loans are repayable within eight years, including a three-year deferral. This was reported by ČEPS.

