Tuesday, 7 February 2017

ČNB: Balance of gov’t sector to total 0.4 % in 2017

CIA News |
6 February 2017

In 2017 the balance of the government sector will total 0.4 % of GDP. This is estimated by the Czech National Bank (ČNB). In 2018 the balance should grow to 0.8 %. According to the forecast the public debt to GDP ratio will fall y/y to 36.3 % from 37.6 %. In nominal terms debt in 2017 will increase to CZK 1.790 trillion, from CZK 1775 trillion in 2016. In 2018 it will total CZK 1.797 trillion.

Source: www.cianews.cz