ČNB: Balance of gov’t sector to total 0.4 % in 2017
In 2017 the balance of the government sector will total 0.4 % of GDP. This is estimated by the Czech National Bank (ČNB). In 2018 the balance should grow to 0.8 %. According to the forecast the public debt to GDP ratio will fall y/y to 36.3 % from 37.6 %. In nominal terms debt in 2017 will increase to CZK 1.790 trillion, from CZK 1775 trillion in 2016. In 2018 it will total CZK 1.797 trillion.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.43
USD 1 = CZK 25.22
PX
942.06 -0.20%
DAX 11509.84 -1.22%
N100 924.03 %
DOW 20052.42 -0.09%
NASDAQ 5663.55 -0.06%
What's up Prague - WUPP#8
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #8 (06.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.