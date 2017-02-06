Tuesday, 7 February 2017

C&W: Investments into commercial buildings increased to EUR 3.3bn

CIA News |
6 February 2017

In 2016 investments into commercial properties in the Czech Republic totaled EUR 3.3bn (+30 %). Their value in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) increased by 11 % to EUR 11bn. This is based on data provided by Cushman & Wakefield Property Services (C&W).

Source: www.cianews.cz