Prague to have expert commission for integration of foreigners
Prague, Feb 3 (CTK) - The Czech capital of Prague will create an expert commission for integration of foreigners who constitute more than 5 percent of the population of more than one million, the city council has decided, assembly member Ondrej Mirovsky told CTK Friday.
Prague has had a committee for nationality minorities for two years. It is comprised of assembly members and representatives of minorities living in the city.
According to the relevant law, municipalities in which foreigners form more than 5 percent of inhabitants must create the committee.
However, the committee meetings do not provide scope for conceptual work and that is why the commission will be set up.
The commission will make expert recommendations to the council, Mirovsky, who will chair the commission, said.
Prague had similar bodies in the past already.
In 2015, Prague had a working group dealing with migration issues, but it was later abolished because "the situation in relation to the migrant wave has been stable in the long term," the city councillors said.
According to the 2011 census, about 168,000 foreigners live in Prague, which is about a half of all people coming from other countries who stay in the country.
This is due to the fact that there are enough job as well as accommodation opportunities in the city.
Meanwhile, the number of illegally employed foreigners has been growing in Prague. The same is true of exposed forged or altered documents, spokesman Jan Danek writes on the police web page.
He wrote that in 2015, the police exposed 92 such cases, while last year, the number rose to 137.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.43
USD 1 = CZK 25.22
PX
942.06 -0.20%
DAX 11509.84 -1.22%
N100 924.03 %
DOW 20052.42 -0.09%
NASDAQ 5663.55 -0.06%
What's up Prague - WUPP#8
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #8 (06.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.