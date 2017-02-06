Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Segways body complains over ban on entry to Prague centre

ČTK |
6 February 2017

Prague, Feb 4 (CTK) - Segway operators have filed a complaint about Prague over its decree banning entry by the electric scooters to the city centre, Zuzana Eliasova, spokeswoman for the Segway Association, which associates 25 firms, has told CTK.
Prague issued the decree locking segways out of the historical localities last year under the threat of a fine that may reach up to 2000 crowns.
The association said previously already it considers the ban unlawful and that it will sue the city for lost profit.
The ban could be imposed thanks to a change to the law on road transport that defines what a segway is. Originally, the law considered the segways as pedestrians.
Teh installation of more than 600 signs banning segways cost 3.7 million crowns. The advertising campaign that preceded the ban cost the city hundreds of thousands of crowns.
($1=24.867 crowns)
ms/dr

