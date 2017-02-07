Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Škoda Praha to cooperate with GE on power plant

7 February 2017

ŠKODA PRAHA, member of utility ČEZ Group, has picked General Electric (GE) as its partner for further cooperation on the construction of the TPP Pljevlja II power plant (254 MW) in Montenegro. The investor of CZK 9bn+ project is Elektropriveda Crne Gore (EPCG). The companies have reached an agreement with EPCG on suitable project financing. The firms want to present the final draft of the financial structure and financing conditions in late February 2017.

