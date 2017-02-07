Tuesday, 7 February 2017

C&W: Investments in real property in ČR up to EUR 3.3bn

7 February 2017

In the fourth quarter of 2016, 30% of all investments flowing into the region of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) went to commercial real property in the Czech Republic. The total volume grew by 30% in 2016 to EUR 3.3bn. Almost 70% of the transactions concerned Prague, according to figures published by Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), which added that total investment in commercial real property in the CEE region had amounted to EUR 4.4bn in the fourth quarter of 2016. The volume for the full year 2016 exceeded EUR 11bn, up 11% on the year. C&W predicts further growth in this region.

