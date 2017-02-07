C&W: Investments in real property in ČR up to EUR 3.3bn
In the fourth quarter of 2016, 30% of all investments flowing into the region of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) went to commercial real property in the Czech Republic. The total volume grew by 30% in 2016 to EUR 3.3bn. Almost 70% of the transactions concerned Prague, according to figures published by Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), which added that total investment in commercial real property in the CEE region had amounted to EUR 4.4bn in the fourth quarter of 2016. The volume for the full year 2016 exceeded EUR 11bn, up 11% on the year. C&W predicts further growth in this region.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.43
USD 1 = CZK 25.22
PX
942.06 -0.20%
DAX 11509.84 -1.22%
N100 924.03 %
DOW 20052.42 -0.09%
NASDAQ 5663.55 -0.06%
What's up Prague - WUPP#8
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #8 (06.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.