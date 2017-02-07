Czech Republic would back Tusk’s re-election as European Council President
Brussels, Feb 6 (CTK) - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek tends to back Donald Tusk's continuation in the post of European Council president for another election term, he told reporters in Brussels yesterday, but emphasised that the decision is up to the EU countries' presidents and prime ministers.
Tusk, former prime minister of Poland, made it clear at the EU summit in Malta on Friday that he would like to continue at the European Council's head. His current mandate will expire in May.
For the time being, however, it is unclear whether Tusk's ambition will be supported by Warsaw, where a government of Law and Justice (PiS), a party headed by Tusk's long-standing political opponent Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is in power.
The media said the two resent each other and that Kaczynski evidently does not want Tusk to keep his post in Brussels.
"Our communication with Donald Tusk has been smooth, we comprehend his positions," Zaoralek said on behalf of the Czech Foreign Ministry yesterday.
He said Prague will discuss the issue with its partners, mainly within the Visegrad Four (V4) group also comprised of Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
