Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Daniel Meron to be new Israeli ambassador to Prague

ČTK |
7 February 2017

Prague, Feb 6 (CTK) - Daniel Meron who previously worked at the Israeli embassies in the USA, Norway and Cyprus, will be Israel's new ambassador to the Czech Republic, replacing Gary Koren, who held the post from 2013 and left it in January, the Israeli embassy told CTK yesterday.
Meron has already received agrement from the Czech side.
He will officially take up the office after handing his credentials to Czech President Milos Zeman.
The date of his reception by Zeman is yet to be set, the embassy said, adding that it is expected within a few weeks.
Meron has been working with Israeli diplomacy since 1987. In the past, he worked at the country's embassy in Washington as a commissioner for the Congress affairs who mediated relations between the Israeli government and the U.S. Congress.
At the embassies in Norway and Cyprus, he held the post of deputy ambassador.
Czech-Israeli relations have been very good. In the European Union, Prague is one of the closest allies of Israel.

