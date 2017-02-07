Retail chains invest in store remodelling and brand new constructions
In 2017, BILLA will open at least ten new-generation supermarkets and create several hundreds of new jobs. It will also launch self-service cash desks, and several dozens of stores will be modernised. In 2016, BILLA opened ten new supermarkets and renovated 15 stores. This year, Lidl Czech Republic will primarily invest in the store modernisation, expansion of logistics capacities and technologies, and it also plans to launch an online shop. As part of the CSR activities, the company will add eleven new Rákosníček playgrounds to the existing 69 playgrounds. In Q1 2017, it will open a few more renovated stores under the new concept and a new store in Zdiby u Prahy. Kaufland Czech Republic plans similar investment as in 2016 when it opened three new stores and remodelled 23 stores for about CZK 3.25bn. It will again open new stores and modernise the existing ones, a survey by ČIANEWS has shown.
Source: www.cianews.cz
