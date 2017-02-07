Týden: Britain to offer well-paid jobs to Czech teachers
Prague, Feb 6 (CTK) - Britain will launch a large campaign to make foreign teachers come to work at British schools and this will be an attractive offer for Czech teachers whose salaries are rather low in the country, weekly Tyden writes in its issue out yesterday.
It will start in the Czech Republic, Poland and Germany in the next few months.
Czech teachers of mathematics and physics who speak fluent English may get jobs with conditions they would never have in their homeland.
Teachers at Czech elementary schools are paid 23,000 crowns a month on average, while in Britain they may receive four times higher salaries, plus housing and tax subsidies as the costs of living are higher in Britain, the weekly writes.
In the Czech Republic teachers receive salaries that are below the national average, while in Britain it is one of the best paid professions.
This will be the first big British campaign to attract teachers abroad since the 1970s, Respekt writes, referring to The Daily Telegraph newspaper. The British state plans to spend 300,000 pounds on it.
Apart from teachers of mathematics and physics, the UK campaign may be extended to also concern those of natural history and chemistry.
Czech Education Minister Katerina Valachova wants the average monthly salary to reach 43,000 crowns in 2020, but teachers' unions seem to be rather sceptical about it. However, the British salaries would be markedly higher even if this pay rise is pushed through.
The campaign is organised by the British Education Ministry, but the teachers will be hired by the individual schools that need more staff, Tyden writes.
($1=25.155 crowns)
