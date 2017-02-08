CzechInvest: Nippon Paint will produce colours in Kolín
Japanese firm Nippon Paint Holdings announced on February 7, 2017, the floating of subsidiary Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings (Czech). The firm will produce colours and coatings for automotive industry. Nippon plans to build a plant sized 50,000 m2 in Kolín. The plant is scheduled to be completed in October 2018 and production will start in January 2019. The information was provided by CzechInvest.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.68
USD 1 = CZK 25.33
PX
955.21 +0.84%
DAX 11543.38 -0.05%
N100 924.55 %
DOW 20054.34 -0.18%
NASDAQ 5682.45 +0.15%
What's up Prague - WUPP#8
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #8 (06.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.