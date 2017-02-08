Thursday, 9 February 2017

CzechInvest: Nippon Paint will produce colours in Kolín

8 February 2017

Japanese firm Nippon Paint Holdings announced on February 7, 2017, the floating of subsidiary Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings (Czech). The firm will produce colours and coatings for automotive industry. Nippon plans to build a plant sized 50,000 m2 in Kolín. The plant is scheduled to be completed in October 2018 and production will start in January 2019. The information was provided by CzechInvest.

