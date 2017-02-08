Thursday, 9 February 2017

Germany contributes by 30% in Czech external trade

CIA News |
8 February 2017

In 2016 Germany showed a share of 30% of the total volume of the Czech external trade. The country is thus the most important business partner for the Czech Republic. This was stated by Bernard Bauer, the executive member of the board of directors of the Czech-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ÈNOPK). He commented on data published by the Czech Statistical Office (ÈSÚ). According to ÈSÚ, the volume of the Czech external trade with Germany totalled CZK 2.2tn in 2016. The share of Czech exports to Germany reached 33%, while imports from Germany showed a share of nearly 27% of total imports.

Source: www.cianews.cz