Prague shows concern about Israeli law on West Bank settlements
Prague, Feb 7 (CTK) - The Czech Foreign Ministry expressed great concern about the Israeli law on settlements and the approval of the construction of more than 6,000 homes in the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, it said in a written statement issued yesterday.
On Monday, the Israeli parliament passed a controversial law that retroactively legalises new Jewish homes in the occupied territories.
The Czech Foreign Ministry said expansion of the settlements is one of the issues that hinder the peace talks between Israel and Palestine and a threat to peace in the region.
It called on both sides of the dispute to refrain from unilateral steps that might renew tension and affect the result of direct bilateral negotiations.
Palestine condemned the Israeli law, saying it took private land from the Palestinians who owned it, irrespective of their opinion.
The settlement construction in the occupied territories are one of the sensitive issues between the two countries and they repeatedly result in escalation of violence.
At a recent conference in Paris, the international community called on the two nations to settle the conflict by the establishment of two states.
The Palestinians condemn any steps that legalise the Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Czech diplomacy said the expansion of settlements, persistent violence and instigation to violence threaten peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.
kva/dr/hol
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.68
USD 1 = CZK 25.33
PX
955.21 +0.84%
DAX 11543.38 -0.05%
N100 924.55 %
DOW 20054.34 -0.18%
NASDAQ 5682.45 +0.15%
What's up Prague - WUPP#8
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #8 (06.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.